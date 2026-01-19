Kent bring in South Africa all-rounder Muthusamy for majority of 2026 county season

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) English County Cricket Club, Kent, have signed South Africa’s spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy for the majority of the 2026 county season, the club announced on Monday.

Muthusamy will feature in the entire 20-over campaign and is also available for eight County Championship matches. He will join the club on May 22 for the start of the T20 Blast and will remain with them until the end of the season.

"I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing County Championship & Vitality Blast cricket for the first time at a Club with a long history. I’ve heard a lot of good things about Kent from my teammates who have played there before, and I’m relishing the opportunity to make contributions with bat and ball in a Kent shirt,” said Muthusamy in a statement on Monday.

Muthusamy, 31, was a part of South Africa’s squad that won the 2025 World Test Championship at Lord’s. He has represented South Africa in eight Tests, five ODIs, and five T20Is. He has made 10 first-class centuries in 115 games while also taking 81 wickets in T20s at an average of 6.62.

He shot into the limelight in November last year by scoring his first Test century for South Africa against India via 109 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, as the Proteas sealed a historic 2-0 series win.

“We’re extremely pleased to have secured the services of a multi-format international talent for most of this coming summer. ‘Sen’ is an extremely versatile player, able to bat across the middle and lower-order in Championship cricket. He will also be an asset for us on late-season surfaces that are usually more conducive to spin.

“In the Vitality Blast, he also provides left-handed hitting options at the back end of an innings as well as an economical spin option through the middle overs as we look to be competitive in multiple formats this season. Overseas players contribute in many ways beyond on-field performance.

“Sen’s experience will be invaluable in helping our young players develop into better cricketers. In particular, the time he spends with Jaydn Denly, also a left-handed batter and left-arm spinner, will be crucial in his development,” said Simon Cook, Kent’s Director of Cricket.

