Ken Karunaas: G V Prakash did not take any salary for 'Youth'

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor and director Ken Karunaas has now disclosed how two-time National Award winning music director G V Prakash came to his aid and chose to not take any salary to score the music of his debut directorial 'Youth'.

In an interview, Ken Karunas said that they had wanted a big music director for his upcoming film. "I told G V Prakash anna how nobody had any faith in my vision. He heard the script and scored the music, reimposing faith in me," the actor-turned-director said and disclosed that the music director did not take any money for scoring music for his film.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had begun dubbing work on the last day of last year. A week before that, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The production house had posted a video clip that showed the filming of a song and subsequently the actor saying wrap up.

Sharing the video link, the production house wrote, "Sixty days. Non-stop. Fun. Done. #Paarvathaa01💥 x #kenkarunaas. Huge thanks to @shobi_master for choreographing a super fun song and helping us wrap on a high! The fun begins now. First look and first single coming soon!"

For the unaware, Ken Karunaas, whose performances in the Dhanush-starrer 'Asuran' and 'Viduthalai 2' came in for widespread acclaim, is turning not just a hero but also a director with this upcoming film.

The film, apart from Ken Karunaas, will also feature actors Anisma Anil Kumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Vicky and music by National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar.

Nash has handled the editing work of the film, which has art direction by Ramu Thangaraj. Kavya Sriram, the exclusive costume designer of Tamil star Dhanush, is working as the costume designer for this film.

Set against a school backdrop, the film is being produced by Karuppiah C. Ram, Kali Rajkumar and Sulochana Kumar under the banners of Parvatha Entertainment and Street Boy Studio on a grand budget.

It may be recalled that the film's launch had been held in Chennai. Leading stars of the Tamil film industry, including actors Karthi and Vishal, director Vetrimaaran, actor and director R. J. Balaji, producers Kalaipuli S. Thanu, Dr. Isari K. Ganesh and Arun had attended the event and congratulated the film crew.

--IANS

mkr/