Kedarnath Doli Yatra begins, thousands join sacred journey to Himalayan shrine

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The ceremonial ‘Doli’ (palanquin) of Lord Kedarnath was ceremonially flagged off from the Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath on Sunday, marking the beginning of its annual journey to the revered Kedarnath Dham in the Himalayas.

The Panchmukhi (five-faced) idol of Lord Kedarnath, which resides at its winter seat in Ukhimath, was carried in a grand procession amid Vedic chants, devotional songs, and enthusiastic participation by devotees. The temple premises were adorned with flowers, with around 8 quintals of various flowers used for decoration, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere. Devotees also organised community feasts (bhandaras) as part of the celebrations.

Speaking to IANS, a priest associated with the rituals said, “This is a divine tradition of the Himalayas, continuing for centuries. There is a deep culture of Mahadev worship in the region. After three days, on April 22, the auspicious gates of Lord Shiva will open. This idol, in the form of a doli, has begun its padyatra.”

Devotees from across the country gathered to witness the sacred departure. One devotee said, “I have come for this doli yatra for the first time. I had this wish, and now I will accompany Baba’s doli all the way to Kedarnath.” Another added, “As you can see, there is great enthusiasm among devotees here. The doli yatra began today with full devotion.”

A 67-year-old devotee, participating for the fifth time, shared, “This is my fifth doli yatra. The experience is next level. Watching it on TV or YouTube is different, but being here and experiencing it is truly special.”

The doli will halt at Phata for its first night stay and is scheduled to reach Gaurikund on Monday for another halt. It will arrive at Kedarnath Dham on April 21, where the idol will be placed in the temple’s sanctum. The temple doors are set to open on April 22 at 8 am with full Vedic rituals, marking the beginning of the summer pilgrimage season.

Thousands of devotees from across the country have gathered to seek blessings, highlighting the spiritual significance of the yatra.

The Indian Army, particularly a band from the Garhwal Rifles, played a prominent ceremonial role during the procession, blending military tradition with deep-rooted spiritual customs.

Earlier in the day, the portals of Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham were set to open on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, marking the commencement of the annual Char Dham Yatra. The ceremonial doli of Goddess Ganga departed from Mukhba village, while Goddess Yamuna’s doli began its journey from Kharsali, amid elaborate decorations, tight security arrangements, and widespread devotion.

--IANS

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