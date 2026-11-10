Kavita Krishnamurti on recreating ‘Luv Kush’ song from ‘Ramayan’ after 38 years: ‘It brought back old memories’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she recreated the iconic ‘Luv Kush’ song from Ramanand Sagar's popular television series ‘Ramayan’ after almost 38 years.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she recreated the iconic ‘Luv Kush’ song from Ramanand Sagar's popular television series ‘Ramayan’ after almost 38 years.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Kavita expressed happiness about revisiting the song and remembered her association with its original composer, Ravindra Jain.

“It was such a pleasure and a truly nostalgic experience to re-record Luv Kush Ramayan. It brought back cherished memories of recording the original with Ravindra Jain ji, who composed the music so beautifully. A timeless masterpiece that will continue to touch hearts and remain cherished for generations to come,” she wrote.

In a video accompanying her post, the singer spoke about the special feeling of singing the song once again after nearly four decades.

“Namaskar, I am Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam. I am very happy today that after almost 38 years, I am singing the song of Ramayan, the song of Luv Kush in the original Ramayan, the production of Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar ji. I am singing that song today. Even then I felt the same, even now I feel that by singing this song, I feel blessed,” she said.

Ramanand Sagar's ‘Ramayan’ remains one of Indian television's most cherished mythological series, with its music and songs continuing to hold a special place in viewers' hearts.

Created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar, the show originally aired on DD National from 1987 to 1988. Its music was composed by Ravindra Jain, while actors Ashok Kumar and Ramanand Sagar narrated the series. Based primarily on Valmiki's ‘Ramayana’ and Tulsidas' ‘Ramcharitmanas’, the show became a landmark in Indian television history.

The iconic television series featured Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Goddess Sita, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Their portrayals of the central characters became widely recognised and remain closely associated with Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan.'

--IANS

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