December 22, 2025

Kashmera Shah’s hilarious ‘hydration gyaan’: Drink water, avoid drama

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Kashmera Shah served a dose of humour along with a health tip as she shared a quirky take on staying sane as she suggested drinking five to ten litres of water daily not just for health, but for mental peace too.

Kashmera took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from her vanity van. In the clip, the actress is seen getting dolled up and sharing the quirky advice with her make-up artist, who seems to be a little stunned listening to the logic.

Explaining her logic, the actor joked that people around are constantly busy talking nonsense and narrating endless life dramas on the sets of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited 3” sets.

She says: “Tumko health tip dun? (Shall I give you a health tip?) Drink a lot of water. 5-10 litres every day. Kya hai na… yeh log bahut bakwaas karte rehte hai. Apne like ka drama bolte rehte hai ( These people keep talking nonsense.They talk about their life's drama.)”

She added that it’s the smartest way to avoid unnecessary chatter as one will be busy using the bathroom.

“Aap suno ge hi nahi. Aapki ligfe aadha time bathroom main jaayegi by doing this…(Your life will go to the bathroom half the time. By doing this, you will avoid the drama.)”

Declaring herself clever, Kashmera cheekily shut down any doubts about her intelligence, insisting she’s far from dumb.

“Smart, I am smart. Kaun bolta hai dumb mujhe (Who says I am dumb?) I am not dumb,” said the actress.

Kashmera is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She was also a contestant on the reality shows Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.

Kashmera gained the spotlight with her work in the survival thriller film “Jungle” directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie is about a group of bandits, led by forest brigand, "Durga Narayan Chaudhary", that hold a bunch of tourists hostage.

