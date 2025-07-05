Kashi Vishwanath temple gears up for Sawan rush, 1.5 crore devotees expected

Varanasi, July 5 (IANS) With the auspicious month of Sawan set to begin on July 11, preparations at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple are in full swing. Anticipating an overwhelming turnout, the temple administration estimates that 1.5 crore devotees may visit Kashi this year to seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath.

Last year, the temple witnessed over one crore devotees performing Jalabhishek, a ritual offering of water to Lord Shiva. This year, the number is expected to soar even higher, and to accommodate the spiritual influx, extensive arrangements have been made by both the temple and district administrations.

To manage the crowds, zig-zag barricading has been put in place for a smooth and safe darshan experience. Carpets have been laid across the premises to prevent devotees from walking on the heated temple floor. Facilities like ORS solution, first aid, drinking water, and mobile toilets have been strategically arranged throughout the area.

Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas in Hinduism, holds immense spiritual significance. Devotees from across India and abroad travel to Varanasi during Sawan to offer water and perform rituals in reverence to Lord Shiva. The city transforms into a sea of devotion, as chants of "Har Har Mahadev" echo through its ghats and lanes.

Speaking to IANS, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, CEO of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, said, "Our SOP for crowd control during Sawan has been implemented. End-to-end barricading has been arranged, and German hangers have been installed to shelter devotees from the sun and rain. Health desks have been set up at five different points to offer emergency care."

He added, "We’re distributing biscuits, flour, chocolate toffees, ORS, glucose, jaggery, and water to help devotees stay energised. Our health centre is also operational 24/7. Special arrangements like gold cards have been introduced for children, senior citizens, differently-abled, and physically challenged individuals to ensure they have a safe and comfortable darshan."

In addition to on-ground arrangements, digital broadcasting of temple rituals has also been initiated.

"Aartis are being streamed live through a dedicated web link shared with the Smart City project. Devotees can watch the live broadcasts from LED screens installed across Varanasi or online from the comfort of their homes," Mishra said.

Adding a spiritual and celebratory touch, flower showers—a tradition at the temple—will continue this year to welcome and bless the devotees.

Issuing a word of caution, the CEO urged restraint and prioritisation of health.

"The number of devotees shouldn’t become a record-making contest. We urge those who are physically unfit to avoid the crowd and instead seek blessings through our live YouTube broadcast or visit during less crowded days," he concluded.

