Karnataka shocker: Minor girl being questioned over alleged role in killing of 7 family members

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Bengaluru Police are investigating the alleged involvement of the minor daughter of cab driver Indushekar in the killing of seven members of his wife's family, with Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirming on Friday that investigators are examining how he allegedly influenced her to assist in the crime.

The police are questioning the girl to establish how she was allegedly persuaded to participate in the murders and what role she played in bringing the victims to the accused. The Commissioner said the involvement of a minor in such a serious crime was a matter of concern and that investigators were examining all aspects before arriving at any conclusion.

"The accused has a minor daughter. There are several factors and personal reasons that need to be examined. We need time, and those who may have assisted him in committing the crime are being interrogated. The unfortunate aspect is that the accused allegedly took the help of his minor daughter to commit the crime. This is a serious issue, as she is a minor. We are investigating how she was brainwashed, how she was persuaded, and how her assistance was obtained," the Police Commissioner said.

Police said Indushekar first killed his 40-year-old wife Sunitha, followed by his 65-year-old mother-in-law Roopavathi. He subsequently murdered his 30-year-old brother-in-law Shivakumar, his wife Divya and their seven-year-old son Puneeth. The last victims were his other brother-in-law, 40-year-old Shankar, and Shankar's wife Nalini. Their 10-year-old son survived.

Police were examining several aspects, including the motive, the location where the murders were committed and the sequence of events. According to the accused's statement, the murders took place over a period of 15 to 20 days and were not committed in a single incident. However, police are verifying his claims.

"We are examining whether the murders were committed at the house or somewhere else. He had called all the victims, and the crime did not happen at once. According to his statement, the incidents took place over 15 to 20 days. All these details are subject to verification. We will share further information with the media after completing the verification," he said.

Police revealed that the minor girl is being treated as accused number two in the case and that she allegedly witnessed all the murders. After killing his wife and disposing of her body, the accused, along with his daughter, allegedly called the other victims to their house one by one and hacked them to death. The bodies were then stuffed into gunny bags and disposed of at different locations.

Meanwhile, police are investigating whether a property dispute involving assets worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore in Srirampura was the motive behind the murders. Investigators suspect that the accused may have planned the killings to gain control of the property, which was reportedly in the names of the victims.

According to information provided by relatives, Indushekar had allegedly obtained his mother-in-law's signatures on six stamp papers on some pretext. His wife reportedly came to know about this through her mother, questioned him, and reprimanded him. She also allegedly retrieved all the stamp papers. Police suspect that this incident may have led to his resentment against his wife and her family.

Police said the first murder was allegedly committed on October 16. The accused is suspected to have disposed of the bodies at different locations and transported them in his car. Investigators have obtained CCTV footage showing the accused allegedly transporting the bodies in the vehicle.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly claimed that his wife frequently taunted him by calling him a useless person, causing him considerable mental distress. Police are examining this claim along with the alleged property dispute to establish the motive.

The accused allegedly sent messages to relatives between October 16 and October 31, creating the impression that the family members had gone on a trip. The case came to light after Nalini's mother lodged a missing complaint at the Srirampura police station.

During the investigation, police tracked the accused's mobile phone and found that it was moving. The mobile phones of the missing family members also showed the same location, initially creating the impression that they were travelling together. This eventually raised suspicion and led investigators to question the accused.

Police subsequently took Shekar to Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district for a mahazar and search operation. The body of seven-year-old Puneeth was recovered from the area, while efforts are continuing to trace the remaining bodies.

Investigators are examining the alleged role of the minor daughter, the property dispute and the locations where the murders were committed. Further investigation is underway.

In a shocking case of multiple murders, cab driver Indushekhar was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing seven members of his wife's family, including his wife and a seven-year-old boy, following a domestic dispute.

The accused, identified as Indushekar, was arrested by the Rajajinagar police. Th The alleged murders, which reportedly took place almost 20 days ago, came to light belatedly.

--IANS

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