20 years of harassment, says K'taka cab driver after arrest for killing 7 of wife's family

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) A cab driver arrested for allegedly killing seven members of his wife's family in Bengaluru has told police that he committed the gruesome crime following years of mental harassment by his wife and her family members, police said on Friday.

The accused, Indushekar, allegedly claimed during interrogation that his wife had harassed him for nearly 20 years and that her family members had always supported her. He reportedly narrated incidents of alleged mental harassment over a long period while being questioned by the police.

The shocking incident has sent shockwaves across Karnataka, with seven members of the same family, including the accused's wife, a child, his mother-in-law and other relatives, allegedly murdered over a period of about 15 days.

Indushekar, a cab driver, was arrested by the Rajajinagar police in connection with the case.

The deceased have been identified as his wife Suneeta, brothers-in-law Shivakumar and Shankar, Shivakumar's wife Divya, their son Puneeth, Shankar's wife Nalini and his mother-in-law Roopavathi.

According to the police investigation, the accused allegedly invited the family members to his rented house on the pretext of hosting a meal of mutton dishes. He allegedly mixed sleeping tablets in the food and, after the victims became unconscious, attacked them using a grinding stone and other means.

Police sources said the accused transported the bodies in his car and disposed of them at different locations.

The accused had been living in a rented house near Bhashyam Circle for the past eight years. He had also reportedly filed a case against the owner of the building.

During interrogation, Indushekar allegedly told police that he and his wife frequently quarrelled and that she treated him as a "useless man". He also allegedly claimed that her family members always supported her during their disputes.

However, family members of the victims have rejected his claims and raised questions over the killing of the other relatives.

"If he was unhappy with his wife, why did he want to kill the others?" family members asked, alleging that the murders could have been motivated by a property dispute.

According to the family members, they received a message stating that the family was going on a three-day trip to the Hogenakkal area and that there was no need for them to worry. As the message came during the Dasara festival period, they initially did not suspect anything.

The relatives said they waited until last Thursday and repeatedly tried to contact the family, but their calls went unanswered. When they went to Indushekar's house, they found it locked.

Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding messages allegedly sent to the victims' relatives to create the impression that the family had gone on a trip.

The accused's daughter had also allegedly called other family members to her house, saying that she wanted to have good food as her mother had gone on a trip.

The case came to light after family members became suspicious about the prolonged absence of the victims. During questioning, Indushekar allegedly gave contradictory statements, following which police searched his residence and reportedly found clues linked to the murders.

The body of Puneeth was recovered near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district after police took the accused to the area for a search operation. Efforts are continuing to trace the bodies of the remaining victims.

Police have also seized the car allegedly used to transport the bodies. Investigators are examining the complete sequence of events, including the alleged motive behind the killings.

Senior police officers are supervising the investigation, and a special team has been formed to trace the remaining bodies and collect evidence. Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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