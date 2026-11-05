K’taka Cabinet decides to hold local body polls on ballot papers

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to conduct local body elections using ballot papers, with funds already allocated for purchasing ballot boxes, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre said.

It also approved road development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore across the state, including the development of state highways, major district roads and construction of bridges.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha, Khandre said the government had already taken a decision to conduct local body elections through ballot papers, and there was no question of reconsidering the matter.

He clarified that the state government had not taken any decision on whether the new or old electoral rolls would be used for the elections. The State Election Commission would take a final call on this in accordance with the law.

The winter session of the Karnataka Legislature will be held from December 2 to 11. Khandre said the dates had been finalised keeping everyone's convenience in mind, despite holidays falling in between.

On the state's financial position, the Minister said the government's finances were strong, and revenue collection was progressing satisfactorily. He said the government had estimated its revenue receipts in the budget and collections through GST and other sources were taking place as expected. All departments were making efforts to improve revenue collection, he added.

He also pointed out that funds were being released for various programmes and announcements after obtaining approval from the Finance Department, indicating that there were no financial constraints.

On the Bengaluru Turf Club land issue, Khandre said the Cabinet had approved the proposal to lease four acres of land to the club for 30 years. The club had sought four acres and would have to vacate the remaining land. It had also requested additional time, possibly around one year, to vacate the premises.

He said a heritage building was located on the premises and clarified that the Cabinet had approved the proposal, though he was not certain about the lease amount.

Regarding the issue concerning officers recruited through the 2011 Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) batch, Khandre said an adverse verdict had been delivered by the Supreme Court, and a review petition was likely to be filed.

He said the state government would take steps to ensure justice for the affected officers and clarified that no individual had been specifically accused or held responsible for the alleged irregularities.

The Cabinet also approved the Sannati Development Authority Bill, 2026, to establish an authority for the development of Sannati in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Sannati is an ancient Buddhist centre of historical and archaeological importance, where inscriptions of Emperor Ashoka and remains dating back to the Buddhist period have been discovered. Considering the large number of pilgrims and tourists visiting the site from across the country and abroad, the government has decided to establish a dedicated authority to facilitate its development. The Bill will be introduced during the upcoming session of the Karnataka Legislature.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved projects worth Rs 20,000 crore under various schemes of the Public Works Department for the development of state highways, major district roads and bridges.

Under Phase 5, Stage 2 of the State Highway Development Project, roads stretching 1,897 km will be developed. Under Appendix E, road, bridge and building construction works in various Assembly constituencies will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore. An additional grant of Rs 3,000 crore has also been approved for road development works.

The Cabinet further approved a new project worth Rs 6,000 crore to develop around 3,986 km of roads connecting district headquarters with other district headquarters, district headquarters with taluk headquarters, and one taluk headquarters with another.

The Cabinet also granted administrative approval for a revised estimated expenditure of Rs 3,409.02 crore for road development works in and around Bengaluru in 10 packages through the Karnataka Road Development Corporation.

The project, initially approved in 2017 for Rs 2,095 crore under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, envisaged the development of 155 km of roads. The works commenced in 2019. Of the revised total road length of 142.27 km, 121.78 km has been completed.

The project is aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Bengaluru and its surrounding areas while strengthening the city's road network.

The Cabinet also reviewed the implementation of measures to address human-wildlife conflict in the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary. At a Cabinet meeting held at Male Mahadeshwara Hills on April 24, 2025, projects worth Rs 81.75 crore had been approved to control the increasing human-wildlife conflict in the sanctuary.

The installation of railway barricades is part of the project, which is being implemented to ensure the safety of around 2,942 farming families.

--IANS

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