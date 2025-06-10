June 10, 2025 8:14 PM हिंदी

Karnataka BJP leaders visit stampede victim’s parents, assure justice

Bengaluru, June 10 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy visited the home of Bhoomik, a resident of Belur taluk in Hassan district, who died in the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory celebrations. They offered condolences to the family members and assured them of justice.

R. Ashoka spoke with the deceased engineering student Bhoomik's father, D.T. Lakshman, saying that a life lost cannot be brought back and assured them that justice would be served.

Later, speaking to reporters, R. Ashoka stated that Bhoomik's death has caused immense grief to the family. He mentioned that about 30 people work on the family's land, and their financial situation is good. However, their only son has died, and that life cannot be brought back.

"Everyone, including this family, is saying that if the RCB celebrations had been postponed by two or three days, no one would have faced any problems," he said.

"The cricket celebration has brought pain to people. Justice must be served for these deaths," Ashoka stated.

Ashoka further stated, Bhoomik's father maintained that no parent should have to endure such a situation.

Ashoka emphasised that such tragedies should not happen again. "It's evident to everyone that even though the police advised against holding the event, it wasn't followed. This needs to be thoroughly investigated. We will continue our fight to ensure justice," he added.

Speaking to media, Bhoomik's father, Lakshman, questioned, "Why didn't the government realise that such an event shouldn't be held with such a large crowd? Children like ours have lost their lives. The government has provided compensation, but will that money take care of us?"

He praised R. Ashoka and other leaders, saying, "All these leaders have helped us. They have responded to the plight of all parents. They made necessary arrangements immediately after the incident. This isn't politics; they have helped us out of humanity."

The victim’s father also clarified that the BJP leaders' visit was not politically motivated. “They are standing with me since the first day after the death of my son and helped me. They are here out of humanity. The media can cross check with all the victim’s families on how they made calls and made arrangements to get deceased person’s bodies,” he added.

