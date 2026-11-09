November 09, 2026 3:13 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor, Fardeen Khan pose together at Diwali party, Ken Ghosh calls it a ‘Fida’ reunion

Kareena Kapoor, Fardeen Khan pose together at Diwali party, Ken Ghosh calls it a ‘Fida’ reunion

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan recently reunited at a Diwali celebration, taking a trip down memory lane for fans of their 2004 film Fida.

Director Ken Ghosh shared the picture on his social media account and called the reunion a special one.

In the picture, Kareena is seen dressed in a pastel-toned embellished outfit with a matching headpiece and statement jewellery.

Fardeen opted for a traditional black kurta. Ken Ghosh, who directed Fida, was also seen posing alongside the two actors.

Sharing the photograph on his social media account, Fardeen wrote: “#fida reunion at @mamtaanand10_10 and @s1danand Diwali.”

The reunion instantly brought back memories of Fida, which was released in 2004 and starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena and Fardeen in the lead roles.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the romantic thriller revolved around Jai essayed by Shahid, Neha essayed by Kareena and Vikram essayed by Fardeen, whose lives become intertwined through love, betrayal and a money heist.

The film's music, composed by Anu Malik with lyrics by Sameer, was also among its highlights. Songs including “Nazar Nazar”, “Aaja Ve Mahi”, “Dil Mere Naa”, “Aaj Kaho Sanam Jitna” and “Maine Jisko Chaaha” went on to become popular tracks from the soundtrack.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Fardeen had already shared screen space before Fida. The duo worked together in the 2003 romantic drama Khushi followed by the movie Dev.

Talking about Khushi, the film, even after over two decades of its release, continues to be a fun topic of chatter on social media and has become a favourite among memers.

Users continue to dig out old scenes and create memes around Kareena Kapoor’s performance, the film’s storyline, its dramatic moments and its songs.

–IANS

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