Karan Patel calls ‘The 50’ phase of reinvention: I’m not done, I’m evolving

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Known for his acting prowess in iconic shows such as ‘Kasturi’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, television actor Karan Patel, who is set to be seen in the new reality series ‘The 50’, says it marks a phase of reinvention in his career rather than a pause from acting.

As he explores new formats like The 50, does he see this phase as reinvention rather than a break?

Karan told IANS: “Absolutely. This is reinvention. I’m not done, I’m evolving. I want to explore different formats, challenge myself in new ways, and stay curious. The 50 is not a detour, it’s part of the journey forward.”

Karan says his approach to the game is far from calculated and deeply rooted in instinct and impulse.

Asked how strong he is as a gamer, Karan shared that he doesn’t see himself as someone who “overthinks moves”.

“I won’t call myself instinctive, I’m impulsive. I may observe a lot, but I act on impulse. I don’t overthink before acting. For me, it’s always been about instinct. When it strikes, I act, whether it’s right or wrong. I might regret it later, but I’d regret it far more if I didn’t act at all.”

For the actor, “strategy isn’t manipulation.”

“It’s not even about consciously reading people or calculating when to speak or stay quiet. My strategy is simple: win the task at hand, by hook or by crook. I may not say it out loud, but I know how to read people, I understand them inside out.”

He says he doesn’t play smart as he plays “aggressive”.

“That’s who I am. And when it comes to people, I know I’m a bad judge. I usually start by liking people and then realise they’re not worth it. That’s been a pattern in my life, and I’m aware of it. But that’s also what keeps me real, and in a game like this, real counts for a lot.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

