Karan Johar says welcome to the 'magical world of parenting' to Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt congratulatory message to the newest parents in the block, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Posting a photo of the couple in the Stories section of the Instagram handle, KJo penned, "Congratulations to this absolutely lovely and warm couple and this is the best news!!!! Blessings to the blessed baby boy...welcomed to the magical world of parenting (sic)".

Tagging Vicky and Katrina, the director also added several red heart emojis.

Ever since Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their baby boy, wishes have been pouring in for the new parents from all sides.

On Saturday, Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, spilled his excitement on becoming 'dadaji' to the little Kaushal through a sweet social media post.

He dropped a gratitude note for all the blessings being showered on their family.

Sham Kaushal penned on his IG, "Shukriya Rab da...(folded hands emojis) Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etne meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. God is & has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain. (Thank you, God...(folded hands emojis) for being so kind to my family, no matter how much I thank him, it feels insufficient in front of all his blessings. God is and has been so kind. May God's grace continue to remain on my children and the youngest Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel very blessed.) (sic)."

"So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all, Rab Rakha (folded hands emojis)," he went on to share.

Announcing the happy news of welcoming their first child- a baby boy on Friday, Vicky and Katrina wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.” In the caption, they kept it simple and heartfelt, writing, “Blessed. Om (sic).”

