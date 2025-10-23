Karan Johar pours his heart out for Malaika Arora on her birthday: ‘Girl with a large heart and sublime soul

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to shower love on Malaika Arora on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post, he called her “the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar,” reminiscing about the memories they’ve shared. Karan also wished Malaika a “blessed decade” ahead. Taking to Instagram, the veteran director shared their series of photos and wrote, “I love you so much @malaikaaroraofficial … happy birthday to the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar!!!! So many memories Malla…. And so many to yet be created have a blessed decade !!!!.”

In the first adorable click, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl is seen sitting on Karan Johar’s lap as they pose together. The duo could be seen smiling in the heartwarming click. The second image shows Karan and Malaika sharing a warm hug. Other candid pictures show the duo striking different poses for the camera.

Karan Johar shares a close bond with Malaika Arora, who is a regular at his house parties and other gatherings. The two are also frequently spotted together at public events, highlighting their warm friendship.

Malaika Arora turned 52 on October 23 and she received heartfelt wishes from her close ones on social media. Actor and her former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for the diva. The Singham Again actor shared a photo of Malaika soaking in the sun in Paris with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. For the caption, Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial Keeping soaring, keep smiling & always keep seeking…(sic).”

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were together for nearly six years before parting ways, yet they have managed to stay on good terms. The split was confirmed last year during the promotions of Arjun’s film “Singham Again.” When fans brought up Malaika’s name during an interaction, the ‘Gunday’ actor jokingly replied, “Nahi nahi, abhi single hun,” making light of the situation while confirming their breakup.

--IANS

ps/