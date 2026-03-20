March 20, 2026 2:53 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar, David Dhawan & others attend Manish Malhotra's mother's last rites

Karan Johar, David Dhawan & others attend Manish Malhotra's mother's last rites

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Ace Bollywood designer and filmmaker Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday.

As her last rites took place in the Santacruz crematorium on Friday, as per Hindu traditions, several members from the film fraternity arrived to offer their support to the designer during these difficult times.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is believed to share a great rapport with Manish, was spotted at the crematorium to pay his last respects.

Along with KJo, others such as Urmila Matondkar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, David Dhawan, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh were also captured leaving the venue after offering their final tribute to the deceased.

Before this, many prominent names from the film fraternity visited the residence of the designer to offer their condolences.

Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen arriving at his house.

Additionally, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also visited the designer and filmmaker at his home.

Furthermore, Varun Dhawan arrived at the residence with his wife, Natasha Dalal.

In addition to those mentioned above, several others from B-town, such as Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, and Zoya Akhtar, also met with Manish at his Mumbai home.

Manish's late mother, Garima Malhotra, chose to stay away from the limelight despite the massive popularity of his son. She is credited with playing a significant role in his upbringing. She is believed to have offered immense emotional support and grounding to Manish during his early days of struggle.

It must be noted that before making a name for himself as one of the most sought-after costume designers, Manish tried his hand at acting. However, he ended up facing uncertainty in his career path. During this time, his mother provided him with a lot of encouragement and support.

--IANS

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