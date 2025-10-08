October 08, 2025 1:47 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar celebrates 45 years of his production banner

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) One of Hindi cinema’s biggest filmmakers Karan Johar on Wednesday celebrated 45 years of his production banner Dharma.

In a collaborative post by Karan and Dharma Productions, a video montage was shared featuring all the films made along with produced under the banner, which was first commenced in 1980.

The clip featured moments from films such as “Kuch Kuch Hot Hai”, Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”, “Dostana”, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, “Kesari”, “Jigra”, “Devara”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, “Kill” and “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” to name a few.

The video montage featured texts read: “What began in 1980. Still Continues. 45 years of serving wholesome entertainment. With stories that feel like… With pyaar & dosti feels like… With drama that feels like… With action that feels like and with new stories that feel like…. 45 years of Dharma.”

The video was captioned: “45 years of storytelling with pyaar, dosti, family & emotions as the main characters. Thank you for being a part of our family, a part of our cinematic journey! #45YearsofDharma.”

Karan took to his Instagram stories section, where he re-shared the video too and wrote: “45 years with three orange heart emojis.”

Dharma Productions was established by Yash Johar in 1976. It was taken over in 2004, after his death, by his son, Karan Johar.

The company's first production was Raj Khosla's Dostana, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman. The film was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

The company then went on to produce Duniya in 1984 and Muqaddar Ka Faisla. This was followed by Agneepath, which was later regarded as a cult film. It also won a National Film Award for its lead actor, Amitabh Bachchan. The company's next two films, Gumrah and Duplicate.

Over the years the banner has given out several blockbusters with big names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt to name a few.

