Kanwar Dhillon reveals murder mystery in ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ to shift Sachin and Sailee’s detective journey

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Kanwar Dhillon has revealed an exciting twist in ‘Udne Ki Aasha’, where a murder mystery is set to take Sachin and Sailee’s detective journey in an unexpected new direction.

Sharing insights on the unexpected twist, Dhillon shared, “Sachin and Sailee witness someone falling from Sanam ji’s terrace, but when they reach his house everything is spotless and the body is nowhere to be found, pulling them into a mystery where even the cops begin doubting our intentions.”

“For Sachin and Sailee, solving this case isn’t just curiosity—Sachin is Sanam ji’s biggest fan, and Sailee owes him support so they’re determined to uncover the truth even as they themselves become suspects.”

The investigation takes several sharp turns, testing Sachin’s emotional limits. The actor added, “Sachin first doubts the manager and then Mandira, but when both turn out to be innocent, he’s left breaking down the remaining suspects because he can go to any length for his favourite superstar.”

Kanwar Dhillon further teased, saying, “The biggest suspense is that if the person who fell wasn’t Sanam ji, then who did and why was no body found raising the possibility that the entire fall might be a planned bluff.”

Teasing a suspenseful twist, Kanwar mentioned, "Sachin and Sailee's detective journey is becoming a rage, and this murder mystery will shift their story in a new direction as they race to prove their innocence and uncover what really happened."

“Udne Ki Aasha” which also stars Neha Harsora, premiered on 12 March 2024 on Star Plus.

