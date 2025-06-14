June 14, 2025 8:31 PM हिंदी

'Kannappa' shares the heartfelt journey of a hardcore atheist turning into Shiv Bhakt

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) The enchanting trailer for the highly-anticipated mythological drama "Kannappa" has finally been unveiled by the makers.

The trailer opens by introducing a boy who does not believe in the existence of God and rushes to take matters into his own hands. However, his journey ends up making him a Shiv Bhakt.

We also get a glimpse of the romance between a protagonist and his ladylove, who is a devotee to Lord Shiva.

The gripping trailer is full of high-octane action sequences that will make your jaw drop.

Dropping the preview of the film on his official Instagram account, Akshay penned in the caption, "Witness the legend like never before! A timeless tale of unwavering devotion, courage & sacrifice brought alive on the big screen. A saga that will touch your soul. The trailer of #Kannappa Watch now. Har Har Mahadev...Har Ghar Mahadev."

The mythological flick will mark Akshay's Telugu debut.

Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and backed by Mohan Babu, "Kannappa" stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, along with Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo in pivotal roles. Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay have also been roped in for special appearances in the movie.

Stephen Devassy is on board the team as the music composer.

The story of the drama has been adapted from the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Last month, a hard disk containing the film's VFX work was stolen. The incident even led to an investigation.

According to the reports, the hard disk was received by a person named Raghu, an office boy at the Filmnagar office in Hyderabad.

The hard disk was allegedly later passed on to a woman named Charitha.

Produced by AVA Entertainment, 24 Frames Factory, and U.S. Production

"Kannappa" is slated to be released in the theatres on 27 June.

--IANS

pm/

