Kane's double sends Bayern through in Champions League

Berlin, Jan 22 (IANS) Harry Kane scored twice in the second half as Bayern Munich beat Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 to qualify early for the Champions League last 16, despite playing the final half-hour with 10 men.

The win lifted Bayern to second in the Champions League league-phase table and secured a top-eight finish, sealing qualification for the last 16.

Bayern started brightly and nearly took the lead in the second minute when Luis Diaz burst into the area and squared for Kane, but Union goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen intervened. The early tempo soon faded as the Belgian visitors sat in a compact shape and disrupted Bayern through the middle third, reports Xinhua.

Union grew in confidence as the half went on. Kevin Mac Allister sent a free kick wide, while Promise David missed the clearest chance of the first period when he headed straight at goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from close range. Bayern created little, with Raphael Guerreiro glancing a header over from a corner as the sides went in scoreless at halftime.

Bayern returned with more purpose after the break and the breakthrough came from a set piece. Kane headed in from close range after a corner in the 52nd minute, and he doubled the lead three minutes later, converting a penalty after he was brought down by Scherpen.

Bayern's control was tested when Kim Min-jae was sent off in the 63rd minute for a second yellow card.

Union pushed forward but struggled to create clear chances, while Bayern remained dangerous on the counter.

Kane nearly completed a hat trick, but struck the crossbar with a late penalty. Michael Olise also fired over when through on goal.

"Second half was better," said Kane. "The first half was a bit sloppy with the ball, but after the break we wanted to show more intensity and I think we did that. We scored at the right times.

"The red card was a bit unlucky, but overall, I'm happy with the three points and proud of the boys for the way we finished qualification."

--IANS

bc/