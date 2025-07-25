Kamal Haasan promises to 'strive to be the voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi 'as a Rajya Sabha MP

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has promised to be the voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Friday.

The 'Indian' actor shared an official statement on his X handle, saying, "Today, as I rose to take the affirmation as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, I did so with a heart full of humility and a conscience weighed by responsibility. I have sworn to uphold the Constitution of India not as a ritual of formality, but as a solemn promise to serve its spirit with fidelity, courage, and conscience."

"I will strive to be the voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi - clear, compassionate, and committed. I will speak not for one community, but for the common good. Not for narrow gain, but for national growth. To the people who have walked beside me on this journey - I thank you. To those who doubt - I hear you. And to those who hope - I shall not let you down," Haasan added.

Proud daughter, Shruti Haasan, took to social media and penned a heartfelt post for her dad, wishing him all the best on this new journey.

Dropping an adorable father-daughter photo on Insta, Shruti wrote, "My dearest appa, Today marks the journey of your steps into a brave new world. Watching you take your oath in the Rajya Sabha with your signature voice echoing through the chambers with strength and gravitas was a moment forever etched in my mind. As always I wish for you to be happy and achieve all you hope to achieve love always always always."

On June 12, Kamal Haasan, who is the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, along with five others.

