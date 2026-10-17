October 17, 2026 5:31 PM हिंदी

Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Nivin Pauly, Vijay Sethupathi condole demise of late music director Deva

Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Nivin Pauly, Vijay Sethupathi condole demise of late music director Deva (Photo: Karthi/X)

Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan on Saturday paid homage to late music director Deva, whose sudden demise plunged the Tamil film industry in both shock and gloom.

Kamal Haasan, who came in person to pay homage to the mortal remains of the eminent music director, took to his X timeline to post his condolence message.

In Tamil, Kamal Haasan said, "The news of the demise of my dear brother Deva is shocking. He was someone who was full of enthusiasm and zeal and would laugh heartily at even little jokes."

Stating that memories of the joyful times they shared working together on films like 'Avvai Shanmugi','Pammal K. Sambandam', and 'Panchatanthiram' had come flooding back to him, Kamal Haasan said, "My heartfelt tribute to him. My deepest condolences and words of comfort to his family."

Several stars from across south Indian film industries too condoled the demise of the late music director.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly took to his X timeline to express his condolences. He wrote, "Rest in peace Deva Sir...Your music will echo through generations."

Tamil actor Karthi, who is also the younger brother of actor Suriya, wrote, "Deva sir’s boundless energy and childlike innocence were as special as his music. He brought a unique joy to everything he did, and his melodies and vibrant Chennai gaana will always remain a part of our lives. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was among the first to express his condolences, wrote in Tamil, "The demise of Deva sir, who has left his mark in the music world of Tamil films, is painful. His music and songs will continue to live on in our memories forever. My deepest condolences."

Well known singer Saindhavi, in her tribute to Deva on Instagram, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Deva sir. An extraordinary composer and a truly humble human being, he has given us so much through his music. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered and cherished."

She went on to add, "I feel fortunate to have received my very first song from him, a memory that will always remain special to me. Though the film is yet to be released, I will forever be grateful for the opportunity. A huge loss to the world of music. He will be deeply missed. My heartfelt condolences to @srikanth_deva_official and family, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

--IANS

mkr/

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