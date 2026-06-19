June 19, 2026 10:27 PM हिंदी

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Stage set for arrival of Indian pilgrims in China

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Stage set for arrival of Indian pilgrims in China

June 19 (IANS) India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, on Friday released a video message for the pilgrims ahead of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (KMY), providing advice and a warm welcome.

“The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in coordination with the Government of the People's Republic of China, departs Indian territory on 20 June. The Embassy team warmly welcomes all pilgrims travelling to the holy Mt Kailash and sacred Lake Mansarovar through both official and private channels,” the Indian Embassy in Beijing posted on X.

Led by Ambassador Doraiswami, the team recently visited key points along the yatra routes from Sikkim and Uttarakhand in India into the Tibet Autonomous Region in PRC, crossing at Nathu La and Lipulekh passes respectively, to review preparations and arrangements for the pilgrimage.

“Here's our Ambassador's message. More visuals and essential travel advisories will follow. Wishing all pilgrims a safe, fulfilling, and spiritually enriching journey!,” the Embassy noted while sharing the video.

According to the Ambassador, the pilgrims will be received by the Chinese Customs and immigration Authorities at the Nathula Pass entrance, and they will be transported in buses and taken to Yadong County thereafter.

The diplomat provided further information regarding the travel times and other facilities for food and currency exchange in the video.

The Ambassador also mentioned that more videos will be released on the route of the KMY for pilgrims.

Last week, the Ambassador visited Lhasa, the historical, cultural, and spiritual capital of Tibet, to jointly review arrangements made by local government authorities for Indian pilgrims on the KMY.

Ambassador Doraiswami was received at Lhasa Airport by Yang Lahong, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

"The Ambassador later met Zhao Peng, Vice Chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region, who provided a detailed briefing on the facilities and preparations for the pilgrims," the Embassy said.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, on June 13, presided over the flagging‑off ceremony of the first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (KMY) 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi.

–IANS

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