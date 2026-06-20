Kailash Mansarovar Yatra begins today via Nathu La Pass; 500 pilgrims to travel in 10 batches

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The much-awaited Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will commence on Saturday with the first batch of pilgrims beginning their spiritual journey through the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

The pilgrimage, one of the most revered religious journeys for devotees, marks the resumption of travel to the sacred Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

This year, a total of 500 pilgrims will undertake the yatra through the Nathu La route. The pilgrims have been divided into 10 batches of 50 participants each. Every batch will be accompanied by a liaison officer and a medical assistant to ensure smooth coordination and provide necessary support during the journey.

Ahead of the yatra, India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, issued a video message extending a warm welcome to the pilgrims and offering important travel guidance.

Sharing the message on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing stated, “The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in coordination with the Government of the People’s Republic of China, departs Indian territory on 20 June. The Embassy team warmly welcomes all pilgrims travelling to the holy Mt Kailash and sacred Lake Mansarovar through both official and private channels.”

The Embassy also informed that Ambassador Doraiswami and his team recently visited key transit points along the pilgrimage routes from Sikkim and Uttarakhand into the Tibet Autonomous Region to review preparations and logistical arrangements. The review covered both the Nathu La Pass route in Sikkim and the Lipulekh Pass route in Uttarakhand.

In his message, Ambassador Doraiswami explained that pilgrims crossing through Nathu La would be received by Chinese customs and immigration authorities before being transported by bus to Yadong County. He also provided information regarding travel schedules, accommodation arrangements, food facilities and currency exchange services available along the route.

The Embassy noted that additional videos and travel advisories would be released in the coming days to assist pilgrims during the journey. “Wishing all pilgrims a safe, fulfilling, and spiritually enriching journey,” it said.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and followers of the Bon faith. Mount Kailash is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, while Lake Mansarovar is regarded as one of the holiest lakes in the world.

For thousands of devotees, undertaking the pilgrimage is considered a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience marked by faith, endurance and devotion.

--IANS

rs/rad