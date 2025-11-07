Kailash Kher recalls the time when 70,000 voices rose together singing 'Vande Mataram'

November 07, 2025 3:32 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) 150 years ago today, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee gave the country its national song, "Vande Mataram".

On this special occasion, acclaimed singer Kailash Kher looked back at a memorable performance at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav in Raipur when 70,000 voices came together to sing "Vande Mataram", creating a remarkable experience.

Dropping the video of the iconic performance on social media, Kailash Kher penned, "On this historic occasion of completing 150 years of our ‘Vande Mataram’, sharing this unforgettable memory from Raipur, at the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav on 5th November, where over 70,000 voices rose together singing Vande Mataram 🇮🇳 (sic)."

Recalling the moment of pride and surrender, the singer added, "That divine vibration of patriotism, that unity, that devotion — it still resonates in every heartbeat of Bharat Maa’s children. A moment of pride, emotion, and surrender to our Mother India. Vande Mataram! (folded hands emoji) 🇮🇳."

Formerly, Kailash Kher shed light on the evolving music scene in India.

When asked to comment on the drastic changes in Bollywood music over the past decade, during an exclusive conversation with IANS, he said that he prefers to view music as a whole rather than limiting it to just Bollywood.

Kailash Kher told IANS, “I don’t really talk in terms of “Bollywood” music. I speak of music as a whole. A lot of non-film and independent music has flourished—thanks in part to platforms like ours. Folk artists, Manganiyars, and Ghumantu tribes—people who sang in communities—are now getting stage time and recognition. That awareness is growing.”

He further talked about how many leaders are increasingly focusing on regional languages and divisive narratives.

He even urged all to embrace “the art of true living” and reflect on the depth and richness of Indian culture.

“Today, we’re talking about art. Only art. Education through art. Evolution through art. Cultural literacy through art. Learn the art of true living. Compare our lifestyle with that of the West. You’ll see the difference," he shared.

--IANS

pm/

