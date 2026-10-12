October 12, 2026 9:54 AM हिंदी

Jyotiraditya Scindia to lead development-focused programmes in Mizoram

Jyotiraditya Scindia to lead development-focused programmes in Mizoram

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, was set to undertake a series of important engagements in Mizoram on October 12-13.

According to an official statement, this will be Scindia’s second visit to the state as DoNER minister.

His two-day engagements reflect Government of India’s continued commitment to the development of the Northeast, youth empowerment and deeper engagement with the region’s stakeholders.

During his visit, Minister Scindia will participate in development-related programmes, interact with students and civil society representatives, and engage with the banking sector at the North East Bankers’ Conclave 3.0, said the Ministry of Development of North-East Region.

Scindia will arrive in Aizawl and travel to Tuivamit, where he will inaugurate projects and lay foundation stones, marking an important step towards strengthening development initiatives in Mizoram.

He will subsequently visit Mizoram University for an interaction with students, providing an opportunity to engage with the youth of the University and students of MDoNER’s Ashtalakshmi Darshan Program.

On the second day of his visit, Scindia will return to Mizoram University to inaugurate and deliver the keynote address at the North East Bankers’ Conclave 3.0.

The conclave will bring the banking sector into focus as a key partner in advancing financial inclusion, improving access to credit and supporting economic growth across the Northeastern region, said the ministry.

The DoNER Ministry, in collaboration with NEDFi, held the first North East Bankers’ Conclave in April 2023 in New Delhi. The conclave was supported by the State Bank of India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the industry partner.

The New Delhi conclave was the first-of-its-kind leadership event that brought together stakeholders from the banking and finance sector, policymakers and regulators to brainstorm on the challenges faced by the banking sector in the Northeast and deliberate on immediate and long-term actionable strategies to address issues at various levels, from policy planning to grassroots-level implementation, thereby promoting equality and economic growth in the region.

—IANS

na/

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