Justin & Hailey Bieber enjoys an intimate moment from Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Justin & Hailey Bieber enjoyed an intimate moment during the 30th birthday celebration of Kendall Jenner.

The 'Baby' singer took to social media and uploaded a few special moments with his better half, Heiley, from the birthday bash.

The primary picture in the caption less post shows a PDA-filled photo of Justin and Hailey hugging each other affectionately. She was seen planting a kiss on her husband's cheek with her arms wrapped around his neck.

As the two stood on the beach, we could also see a silver balloon setup in the backdrop that read, “Happy Birthday Kendall”.

While the singer posed in a sleeveless white undershirt, along with tan bottoms, the model looked beautiful in a cheetah print halter mini dress.

Justin's post further included a photo with a blurred background where the singer was seen giving a smirk expression to the camera as he drove a golf cart.

Reacting to the love-struck picture, an Insta user wrote, "You guys look younger and more beautiful each yeah (sic)".

Another one penned, "HE LOOKS SO HAPPY WITH HER."

The third comment read, "Ughh I love seeing you two just living!! Love youuu".

A cybercitizen shared, "JUSTIN LOVES HIS WIFE NO MATTER WHAT ANYONE SAYS !!!"

In the meantime, Khloé Kardashian penned a special birthday wish for her 'baby sister' Kendall as she turned 30 on Monday.

Posting some glimpses from the birthday celebration, 'The Kardashians' star wrote, "I can’t believe you’re thirty. It feels impossible and yet, here you are; more radiant, grounded, and beautifully you than ever before. (sic)."

Talking about sister Kendall's most admirable trait, she penned, "Something I’ve always admired and respected about you is how deeply and unapologetically you live in your truth. In a world where so many try to fit in or please others, you’ve always just been yourself. Effortlessly, courageously, authentically YOU."

--IANS

pm/

