October 19, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

Justdial Q2 net profit falls 35 pc sequentially to Rs 107.8 crore

Justdial Q2 net profit falls 35 pc sequentially to Rs 107.8 crore

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Online classifieds platform Justdial on Monday reported a nearly 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 107.8 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 119.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year (Q2 FY26).

Sequentially, the company’s net profit plunged over 35 per cent from Rs 166.2 crore reported in the June quarter (Q1 FY27), according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the decline in profitability, Justdial’s operating revenue registered healthy growth, rising 13 per cent year-on-year and 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 342.8 crore during the quarter under review.

Including other income of Rs 54.6 crore, the company’s total income stood at Rs 397.4 crore in the September quarter.

The company’s expenses increased 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 262.8 crore during the quarter, putting pressure on its profitability. Tax expenses stood at Rs 26.8 crore.

Justdial’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.1 per cent to Rs 90.6 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 87 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company’s EBITDA margin contracted by 230 basis points to 26.4 per cent from 28.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

The shares of the company closed Monday's trading session at Rs 745, up Rs 31.75 or 4.45 per cent.

In last five days, the stock has delivered a positive return of Rs 85.90 or 13.03 per cent.

In past one month, it was up by Rs 62.30 or 9.13 per cent.

In last six months, the shares rose Rs 198.55 or 36.33 per cent.

On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has delivered a positive return of Rs 18.70 or 2.57 per cent.

--IANS

pk

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