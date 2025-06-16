June 16, 2025 11:30 PM हिंदी

Julia Roberts says it’s been ‘such a great joy’ to see husband Danny Moder as parent

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Julia Roberts loves to see her husband Danny Moder as a dad. The actress, 57, recently shared a picture of the Emmy-nominated cinematographer, 56, in the great outdoors, paying tribute to Moder as a dad on Father's Day.

In the caption for the post, the actress shared how it's been "such a great joy" watching her husband be a parent. "Such a great joy in life to see you Fathering”, she wrote. "Happy Father’s day dearest Danny”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘Leave the World Behind’ actress welcomed her older children, 20-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, on November 28, 2004. Three years later, the couple had Henry Daniel, 17, on June 18, 2007.

As per ‘People’, in October 2022, Roberts shared that while being an actress was her “dream come true”, it wasn’t her “only dream come true”.

"The life that I've built with my husband”, she told CBS Sunday Morning of another dream that had come true. “The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them”.

While the couple typically keep their kids out the spotlight, the proud dad made an exception on Mother's Day. On Sunday, May 11, Moder shared a rare photo of his wife and their three children to celebrate the spring holiday. In the photo, Roberts sat in the middle of her children, as they all looked at the camera with bright smiles. "Mothers make the coolest stuff", Moder wrote in the caption. "Love these guys”.

Roberts and Moder first met in 2000 when they filmed the movie ‘The Mexican’. Moder was working as a cameraman on the film, while Roberts starred as Brad Pitt's love interest, Samantha.

Roberts has previously spoken on the importance of her marriage and family life. In an October 2022 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Roberts revealed that she sent letters home while away in Australia for 62 days filming ‘Ticket to Paradise’.

She noted that writing letters is something she and Moder have "always done" and she plans to one day show her children.

Julia Roberts says it's been 'such a great joy' to see husband Danny Moder as parent

