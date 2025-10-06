Julia Roberts feels Hollywood is still dominated by men

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts feels Hollywood is a male-dominated environment after all her years in the film industry.

Roberts said that she can relate to her character Alma Imhoff in the new movie After the Hunt, who claims she had to be successful in a "deeply misogynist" world to become a professor at Yale University.

Asked if her experience mirrored Alma's, Roberts told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Well, it's still super-male! Make no mistake. But yes. Any woman in any job not populated in the majority by women can say Alma's speech.”

“We've all had that experience. Any woman has. Because I often find myself sitting at a table and, maybe, there's only one other woman there,” added the 57-year-old actress.

Roberts said she has had to be fearless to make herself heard in a male-dominated world, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Ticket To Paradise” star said: "In those sort of environments. I am without fear."

The actress said that she decided to accept a role in Luca Guadagnino's flick After the Hunt despite not being able to decide whether or not she liked the troubled university professor she portrays.

The actress said: "Basically, when I became a parent, I learnt that I could not take a job unless I was fully committed to it. If I still feel like I had one foot in the house I could not do it, but the thing that intrigued me here was that I just couldn't decide if I liked Alma or hated her.”

She added: “Or even understood her. And that is a reason to leave the comfort of my own home for work, right? To go someplace uncomfortable..."

Meanwhile, Roberts is confused by the suggestions that the gap between different generations is wider than it has ever been.

"So I was at a school parent meeting. And all the parents were sharing their troubles. Their kid listens to music they are uncomfortable with. They are on the phone too much. All these things and some parents struggle more than others. Some kids push back harder."

The actress added: "But then this incredible mum, so cool and beautiful, stands up and goes, 'I love teenagers. I love them! They are the raddest creatures on the planet.' And she's right and that reminds you how much we miss in life when we think we know more - or better. About everything."

--IANS

dc/