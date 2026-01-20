Juhi Parmar craves ‘Ghar Ka Khana’, misses ‘Dal Chawal’ after days of breads & croissants in Paris

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Television actress Juhi Parmar has shared a video of herself and her daughter Samaira unable to control themselves from indulging into homely Daal Chawal after days of eating breads.

She wrote, “They say you can take an Indian out of India but not India out of an Indian…..To vaise to duniya ghoomne mein only khushi hoti hai no gham.. except ONE.."

She added, "We miss family and ghar ka khana.. Every Indian craves dal chawal. And how much we missed it..our excitement says it all. Tell me who all can relate? #bollywood #funnyvideos.”

In the video, Juhi, along with her daughter Samaira, can be seen hurrying home with their bags as they return from their luxurious trip to Paris.

Both the mother and daughter were seen hurrying into the lift, making fans wonder as to what were they up to. In the next half of the video, we see Juhi's parents standing at the entrance of their house with open arms to hug their daughter and granddaughter.

Juhi and Samaira are seen quickly hugging them and rushing into the house, leaving the grandparents confused.

It is revealed later, as the climax of the video, that both the mother and daughter were extremely eager and desperate to finally eat their homely dal chawal after weeks of eating only bread and croissants during their trip to Europe.

Juhi, a few days ago had shared a video of herself and Samaira gobbling onto croissants and breads from morning to evening quite literally, while on their trip to Paris.

She wrote, “Subha se leke kar shaam tak shaam se lekhar subha tak…..Kya tha? Lots of croissants, loadsss of bread…..A little bit of humour but lots of fun through these moments! #funny #fun #travel #traveldiaries.”

For the uninitiated, Juhi and Samaira were on a joyful trip to Europe, where they visited Disney Land for the third time.

Sharing their experience Juhi had written in social media account, “They say third time is lucky, and that is exactly what happened for us because I refused to give up.”

She added, “We had been to Disney twice before, but somehow both the times we couldn’t experience the fireworks. I promised myself that I would keep going back until I could make Samairra experience that magic. This time, we finally stood there and watched the sky light up, and it felt so special and magical.”

She added, “Disney says the magic is in you… mine was a mother’s determination. Your magic is inside of you too—ignite it and create your own world.”

Earlier, Juhi had mentioned how she ticked another dream off her bucket list and visited Paris, France.

Sharing a transition video wherein she is seen standing right ahead of the iconic Eiffel Tower, located in the most romantic city in the world, she wrote, “Ticking another dream from the bucket list before 2025 gets over!! #paris #vacation #travel #traveler #christmastime #eiffeltower.

For the uninitiated, Juhi is a single mother and has been raising Samaira single-handedly for many years now. Juhi was earlier married to actor Sachin Shroff. The former couple, who married in February 2009 in Jaipur, separated officially in 2018.

On the professional front, in 2002, Juhi got the major spotlight with her hit show “Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan”, where she starred alongside Hussain Kuwajerwala. Juhi also had won the reality show Bigg Boss season 14.

