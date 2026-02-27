Judiciary has cut through web of lies, says Kavitha after getting clean chit in Delhi liquor policy case

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) The judiciary has cut through the entire web of lies, said Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday after a Delhi court gave her and all others a clean chit in Delhi liquor policy case.

She told media that the truth has prevailed and "the judgment upheld their faith in the judiciary".

"We said 100 times that we have nothing to do with the case and that it was politically motivated. As part of political vendetta, this case was put on opposition parties," she said.

"I am thankful to the judiciary. They have upheld our faith in the judiciary. The judiciary has cut through this entire web of lies. They have seen right through it and very transparently judiciary has upheld our belief," said Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kavitha was BRS MLC at the time of her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in March 2024. She spent more than five months in jail before she was released on bail.

Last year, Kavitha quit BRS and also resigned as MLC after she was suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

Kavitha, who is currently heading Telangana Jagruthi and plans to float a new political party, said she took blessings of her mother soon after the court pronounced its orders. She, however, evaded a reply when asked if she would share her joy with her father KCR and brother KTR.

She thanked her in-laws, parents, husband and children for standing with her when she "went through a hell" for five-and-half months.

She asked who would account for the time she was away with the family. She said for three years she was harassed online and targeted in public meetings.

Relying to a query, she said KCR had also stated many time that this case was a vendetta on and BRS and KCR which was reflected on Kavitha.

She thanked Telangana Jagruthi leaders and supporters who came to Delhi with their own money to show their solidarity with her when she was in jail.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday acquitted, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kavitha and 20 others Delhi liquor policy case.

