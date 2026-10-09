Judges have right sentiment: NDA leaders on open letter of 42 former judges on INDIA Bloc protests

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) After 42 former judges of both the Supreme Court and High Courts wrote an open letter expressing concern over the alleged campaign to undermine the Election Commission, judiciary and other constitutional institutions, several NDA leaders welcomed the move and said that the judges have the right sentiment.

Claiming that the Opposition is trying to create a situation of 'anarchy', the leaders said that they should reflect on their actions.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav told IANS, “The respected former judges have expressed a good sentiment in their letter."

"The questions being raised against the Election Commission are part of a conspiracy to weaken the constitutional system. These are experts, lawyers, and knowledgeable people from various fields. Judges are knowledgeable people, and their sentiment is absolutely right. The Opposition wants to create a situation of anarchy,” he alleged.

BJP National Spokesperson Guru Prakash claimed, “They are without evidence, without a cause, without basis."

"The Supreme Court has repeatedly given its stance on SIR and its constitutional credibility. The SC has also given its stance on Form 6. When 42 former judges, who have served as members of constitutional institutions, express their concerns, the Opposition should reflect, think and introspect,” he said.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, “A large number of retired judges have reacted in this manner. The Opposition leaders must understand that the public and the country’s intellectuals are watching their attempts to weaken Indian democracy by targeting constitutional institutions.”

BJP leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “42 respected individuals who have served as judges have expressed their concern, and this is natural. The 150 crore people of the country are also concerned about why the INDIA Bloc leaders are raising questions about constitutional institutions and weakening democracy and the Constitution."

In a strongly worded open letter, 42 former judges, including those from the Supreme Court and High Courts, on Thursday questioned allegations of “vote theft” without supporting evidence, warning that repeatedly branding constitutional authorities as “thieves” and “compromised” risks eroding public trust in democracy.

Defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the signatories emphasised that it is a legally established exercise aimed at ensuring clean and accurate voter lists.

The signatories include three former High Court Chief Justices. These are former Chief Justice of J&K and Delhi High Court B.C. Patel; Former Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Subhro Kamal Mukherjee; and Former Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Permod Kohli.

–IANS

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