Joe Jonas reveals which Jonas Brothers song the band will play ‘forever'

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Singer Joe Jonas has talked about the 2008 number “When You Look Me In The Eyes” and shared the reason why the band will play it forever.

While appearing on Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas went through some of their biggest and most meaningful tunes to date including “Year 3000,” “When You Look Me in the Eyes,” “Little Bird” and “Love Me to Heaven.”

Joe, 36, recalled the experience of recording "When You Look Me in the Eyes” from the band’s self-titled second album, in their native New Jersey.

“It’s a song we wrote with our dad and we wrote it many years ago,” he said.

“I remember recording it in the basement in an office building in New Jersey and we had to be really quiet when we walked through the hallways.”

The host quipped that the ordeal sounded “so inspiring” before Nick, 32, chimed in to quip that the studio “definitely wasn’t sanctioned,” reports people.com.

Even after all these years, Joe explained, the song still holds a special significance for the brothers and has solidified a spot on the band’s setlist for years to come.

“It was really special to be able to create this song with our dad and years later still play it and all these fans come to our shows and sing it. Honestly it's one of the earlier songs we can think of that kind of reflects, I guess, young love, finding out who we are as people, traveling the world and this one we’ll play forever.”

“It's one of our favorites,” he concludes, before the group performs a rendition of the song.

At the Jonas Brothers’ recent opening night for their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, their dad Kevin Jonas Sr., mother Denise Jonas and little brother Franklin Jonas all joined them onstage to sing “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”

Later in the song, they were also joined by Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas and his two daughters Alena, 11, and Valentina, 8, who sat with Kevin Sr. at the piano. Before the song ended, the eldest Jonas belted out the chorus he helped write all those years ago.

--IANS

dc/