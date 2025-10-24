October 24, 2025 2:14 PM हिंदी

Jitendra Singh calls for boosting bioinnovation ecosystem across states

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Boosting regional biotech ecosystem across states is important to strengthen innovation and the economy, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

Speaking while chairing a review meeting of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Singh assessed ongoing projects and new initiatives aimed at expanding India’s bio-innovation landscape.

He also reviewed a range of new projects -- from biofoundries and regional innovation hubs to the ongoing mapping of states based on their biotechnology potential -- aimed at strengthening the country’s bioeconomy through innovation, collaboration, and local participation.

“The need is to strengthen local biotechnology ecosystems by leveraging regional strengths and fostering greater collaboration with state governments and local stakeholders,” Singh said.

"India’s biotechnology sector has evolved into a key pillar of national development, contributing significantly to the country's economy through healthcare, agriculture, environment, and industrial innovation,” he added.

The Minister said that the government’s approach is to make biotechnology an enabler of economic and social transformation by linking research institutions, startups, and state governments in a shared innovation ecosystem.

Singh noted that DBT’s work in human physiology, metabolic research, and health technologies could significantly contribute to the future of performance science in India, demonstrating how biotechnology and sports can come together to build a stronger, healthier nation.

He also underscored the importance of regional engagement in driving the next phase of India’s bio-innovation movement.

“The DBT has initiated efforts to map states according to their biotech potential and to collaborate with them in setting up Bio E3 Cells -- a part of the broader Bio E3 policy framework that emphasises entrepreneurship, education, and empowerment in biotechnology,” the MoS said.

The objective, he said, is to align national priorities with regional strengths, ensuring that states can identify their unique opportunities in the biotechnology value chain and develop them through focused interventions.

