Jio Platforms files RHP for IPO, issue to open on Oct 21

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on Wednesday filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, marking a key step towards its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO), which is scheduled to open for subscription on October 21.

The filing follows the company's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) submitted in June this year and the receipt of observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in August.

"JPL has today, i.e., October 14, 2026, filed the Red Herring Prospectus dated October 14, 2026 (“RHP”) with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad, for the IPO," it said in the exchange filing.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. As part of the offering, Jio Platforms has earmarked equity shares worth up to Rs 500 crore for eligible employees and shares worth up to Rs 2,500 crore for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders.

The shareholder reservation will be available to individual investors and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are public shareholders of Reliance Industries as of October 14, 2026, subject to applicable regulations.

According to the offer schedule, the anchor investor bidding process will take place on October 19, while the public issue will open on October 21 and close on October 23.

"The Anchor Investor Bidding Date is Monday, October 19, 2026. The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 and shall close on Friday, October 23, 2026," it added.

The company houses Reliance Jio's telecom operations along with a range of digital businesses and forms a crucial part of Reliance Industries' strategy to unlock value from its consumer-facing ventures.

--IANS

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