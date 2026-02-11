February 11, 2026 2:04 PM हिंदी

Jindal Polo Team edge Jaipur Aravali to secure golden goal victory in Raffles Sirmour Cup

Jaipur, Feb 11 (IANS) In a spectacular display of skill the Jindal Polo Team secured a nail-biting 13–12 victory against Jaipur Aravali in the Raffles Sirmour Cup (14 Goals). The match, held at the RPC Ground, was a rollercoaster of momentum that ultimately required an extra chukker to decide the winner.

The game began with Jindal Panther Polo starting with a +1 handicap advantage. The early stages were dominated by Jindal Polo’s Max Charlton, who fired in two quick goals in the first chukker after HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh scored an early goal for Jaipur Aravali. Later, Siddhant Sharma added to the tally for the Jindal Polo team, while Manolo Llorente responded for the opposition to keep the game close, ending the first period at 2–3 with the Jindal Polo Team in front.

The second and third chukkers saw a fierce battle for control. Lance Watson was the standout for Jaipur Aravali, scoring twice in the second chukker. However, Jindal Polo began to pull away in the third, with Siddhant Sharma and Max Charlton finding the flags to give Jindal a 7–6 lead. By the end of the fourth chukker, Jindal Polo had extended their lead to 9–6.

Jaipur Aravali staged a massive comeback in the fifth chukker. Lance Watson took charge, scoring three goals, while Pratap Kanota added another, sensationally putting Jaipur Aravali ahead 12–10. Just when it seemed the match was slipping away from Jindal Polo, they found another gear. Siddhant Sharma, Max Charlton, and Venkatesh Jindal scored crucial goals late in the sixth chukker to tie the game at 12–12.

With the scores level, the match moved into a golden goal extra chukker. After nearly seven minutes of intense play, Venkatesh Jindal scored the winning goal at the 6:50 mark to seal a 13–12 win for the Jindal Polo Team.

--IANS

bc/

