Jiiva: Every word of encouragement has touched me deeply!

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Jiiva, who plays the lead in director Nithish Sahadev's just released comedy entertainer 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', has now penned a note of gratitude to audiences, in which he has said that "every message and every word of encouragement" that was sent to him by fans and audiences had touched him deeply.

The film, which released on January 15 for Pongal, has taken a strong opening at the box office, thanks to praise from the critics and a strong word of mouth publicity from the audiences.

On Saturday, the actor took to his X timeline to pen a note of gratitude to the audiences for the support they were extending to his film. He wrote, " To all my people, Truly overwhelmed by the immense love and warmth showered on 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalamaiyil'. Every message, every word of encouragement has touched me deeply. And yes, all the memes about me too. Extra love to all edits. They came with love, support, and they are making this journey even more special. Padam paarkum, paarka pogum anaithu kangalukum, en nanrigal (My thanks to all the eyes that have seen and are to see the film). Conditions a follow panni, enjoy #TTT only in theatres."

A day earlier, the actor had said, "I’m truly delighted to begin the New Year by presenting a film that is very close to my heart. My latest release, 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' in which I play the lead role, hit theatres yesterday and has already been receiving wonderful responses from audiences across the board. The film is directed by @NithishSahadev a talented filmmaker who hails from your own hometown. I sincerely invite everyone to watch the film in theatres and share your valuable feedback with us. As always, I remain deeply grateful for your continued love and support. — Jiiva."

The film, which happens to be Jiiva's 45th film, was shot in 45 days in a scenic village in the Western Ghats.

Produced by Kannan Ravi, the film, which revolves around the developments that happen before a wedding, was shot primarily at night.

Stating that they had originally intended to release their film on January 30, Jiiva had disclosed that they chose to advance the film's release for the festival because of the void caused by the delay in the release of Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan'.

The actor, while talking to IANS, said, "The film is about a problem that erupts between two families and I play a village Panchayat chief who resolves the issues between the two families."

Apart from Jiiva, the film also feature actors Thambi Ramaiya, Ilavarasu, Prathana Nathan, Jensen Dhivakar, Jaiwanth, Meenakshi, Sarjin Kumar, Rajesh Pandian, Subash Kannan, Amith Mohan, Anuraj OB, Sharath and Savithri among others.

Written by Sanjo Joseph, Nithish Sahadev and Anuraj OB, the film has Lipin Unni serving as its creative director.

Music for the film has been scored by Vishnu Vijay, while cinematography is by Bablu Aju. Editing for the film is by Arjune Babu and art direction is by Sunil Kumaran.

--IANS

mkr/