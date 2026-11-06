Jharkhand tribal activist Nisha Bhagat dies in Ranchi after Facebook Live suicide bid

Ranchi, Nov 6 (IANS) Nisha Bhagat, a prominent tribal rights activist from Pithoria in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, died on Friday after allegedly attempting to commit suicide during a Facebook Live session.

She was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in a critical condition, where doctors later declared her dead, officials said.

Before the incident, Bhagat went live on Facebook in a video that has since gone viral.

In the livestream, she appeared visibly distressed and emotional while speaking about her prolonged struggle against alleged land mafias, attempts to defame her, and several issues related to the system and governance.

According to available information, Bhagat had spoken to the officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station shortly before the incident.

During the livestream, she said she had been fighting alone for a long time and felt abandoned by those around her. She also expressed concern about the grief her actions would cause her parents.

Bhagat voiced anger over being labelled a "dalal" and alleged that no action had been taken against those who were tarnishing her image.

She further claimed that people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whom she believed would support her, had failed to stand by her.

Referring to issues related to the Sarna faith and tribal identity, she expressed frustration over the circumstances she said had arisen because of her activism.

However, the allegations made in the video and the reasons behind the incident have not been independently verified.

Bhagat was widely known in Jharkhand for her vocal advocacy of tribal rights and her campaign for recognition of the Sarna religion.

She had consistently raised issues concerning tribal identity and indigenous communities. Last year, she drew significant public attention when she shaved her head during a protest linked to the Sarna religion issue.

She also contested the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections from the Gumla constituency. Her death has triggered grief among tribal social and political circles, while questions continue to be raised over the issues highlighted in her Facebook Live session and the circumstances leading to the incident.

Police have launched an investigation.

--IANS

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