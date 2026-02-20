Jennifer Garner says her kids think she’s ‘fully cringe’

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Garner has told how her three children, whom she shares with Hollywood star Ben Affleck, think she is "fully cringe" and "embarrassing".

Asked on The Jennifer Hudson Show what she does to gain "cool points" from her children, she said: "I am fully cringe. I am only embarrassing."

Garner recently asked her offspring whether they plan to watch the second season of her latest series, The Last Thing He Told Me, but they weren't keen, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I asked my kids if they were going to watch this season of the show (season 2), and they were like, ‘Do you need us to?’ But I mean, kids don’t want to see their parents in ... right? They don’t want to see us cry, or see us have a romantic scene, or anything. We’re just embarrassing."

However, Garner said being on Hudson's show will have landed her some "cool points", as is starring opposite Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister in the fantasy drama, in The Last Thing He Told Me.

That’s because Garner admitted her son Samuel is "really into Game of Thrones right now".

Last month, Garner described her children as "so cool", but she told how her parenting style has changed since her children stepped into their teenage and adult years.

She told Marie Claire UK: "Parenting now has shifted. It’s more about parenting with a button on my mouth. You have to let them grow up and make their choices. You don’t get to control it."

She also told how she is "so proud of how they walk through the world, and proud of them for trying hard".

Garner said it is "the hardest thing" navigating the spotlight being on her family.

She said: "Not hard in the grand scheme of what is hard in the world, but tricky for me and tricky for my family."

