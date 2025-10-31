'Jem' of the Game: How Rodrigues lit up the night and lifted Indian women’s cricket

October 31, 2025 2:15 AM हिंदी

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) On a night when doubt lingered and hope flickered, the Indian women’s team turned dreams into headlines. Jemimah Rodrigues chased not just runs, but respect, power, and a new chapter for Indian cricket.

Alongside her stood skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the heartbeat of India’s middle order, whose calm leadership and commanding 89 built the foundation for one of the most remarkable chases in World Cup history.

At the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, India hunted down Australia’s towering 338 with five wickets and nine balls to spare — a victory that will be remembered as a defining moment in Indian women’s cricket.

Rodrigues was brilliance personified, remaining unbeaten on 127 — an innings of pure class, grit, and grace. Together with her captain, she forged a 167-run partnership that silenced the reigning champions and electrified the packed Mumbai crowd.

“This victory will take Indian women’s cricket to the next level. The girls have shown remarkable character and consistency,” said a senior BCCI official, crediting the board’s continued support and ICC Chairman Jay Shah’s steadfast belief in the women’s game.

When Australia’s 338 went up on the board, many Indian fans feared the worst. But Jemimah and Harmanpreet had other plans. Rodrigues drove, cut, and swept with exquisite timing, while Harmanpreet’s calculated aggression kept the run rate steady. By the 30th over, India were 189/2 — matching Australia’s tempo and turning hope into momentum.

Harmanpreet’s 88-ball 89 ended when she mistimed a pull to Ashleigh Gardner, but Jemimah stood tall — unflinching and unbroken. Her maiden World Cup century, crafted off 115 balls, was not just a personal milestone — it was a statement of belief and belonging.

With Richa Ghosh’s fiery 26 off 16 balls and Jemimah’s unwavering composure, India reached 341/5 in 48.3 overs, sealing a stunning five-wicket win to dethrone the mighty Australians and book a place in the World Cup final against South Africa.

This wasn’t merely about chasing 339 runs — it was about chasing belief, equality, and recognition. Under the guidance of the BCCI and the vision of Jay Shah, India’s women have become more than competitors — they’ve become conquerors.

