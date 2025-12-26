Jaya Prada condemns killing of Deepu Chandra Das, calls attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh ‘unacceptable’

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Prada has voiced strong concern over the recent incidents of violence in Bangladesh.

Reacting to the murder of Deepu Chandra Das and the reported attacks on temples and women, she called the incident an embarrassment to humanity. On Friday, Jaya took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she slammed the incidents of violence. The veteran actress expressed anguish over what she described as growing atrocities against Hindus and urged people to break their silence and speak out against violence.

In the clip, Jaya said, “Today, I am very sad to think about how a human being can be subjected to so much cruelty. This is not just normal violence; it is an attack on humanity. Our temples are being destroyed, and the dignity of our sisters is being violated. How long will we remain silent? Are we going to stay quiet in the name of secularism? This violence must stop, and we all need to raise our voices. We should help all Hindus suffering in Bangladesh.”

Sharing her video, she wrote in the caption, “The murder of Deepu Chandra Das has embarrassed the whole humanity. The atrocity happening on Hindus in Bangladesh is now out of tolerance.”

For the unversed, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu factory worker, was killed by a mob in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, on December 25 following allegations of blasphemy. The brutal incident has sparked widespread outrage. Das, who worked at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area, was the sole breadwinner for his family, which included his disabled father, mother, wife, and young child.

Bangladesh has seen a rise in violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, under the Yunus-led interim government. This has prompted widespread outrage among the public and drawn concern from numerous human rights organizations worldwide.

