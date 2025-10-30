Jay Shah meets IOC chief Kirsty Coventry, discusses cricket's return to Olympic Games 

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah met the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry during an IOC meeting in Switzerland and discussed the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and cricket's return to the Summer Games.

The IOC approved cricket’s inclusion for LA28 last year, and it will mark the sport's second-ever Olympic appearance, 128 years after its debut in Paris 1900, when Great Britain claimed gold in a one-off match against France.

"It was a pleasure to meet with IOC President Kirsty Coventry to continue our ongoing discussions on the road to @LA28 and Cricket's return to the Olympic Games. We reflected on the progress made so far and the significant role cricket can play in the growth of the Olympic movement," Shah wrote on X while also sharing the picture of the meeting.

Shah has been one of the main drivers behind cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games. He also attended the IOC presidential elections in Greece earlier this year, when Coventry became the first woman to hold the prestigious global sporting post. She also became the first African to be elected in the role as well.

Cricket will have six teams compete in the T20 format in both the men’s and women’s tournaments at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Each gender has been allocated 90 athlete quotas, allowing participating nations to field squads of 15 players.

T20 competitions for the men’s and women’s categories at LA28 will run from July 12 to 29, 2028. The medal matches will be held on July 20 (women’s) and July 29 (men’s), respectively. All matches will be staged at the Fairgrounds in Pomona, about 50 km from downtown Los Angeles.

In January this year, Shah also met former IOC president Thomas Bach and other senior officials and attended an LA 2028 International Federations seminar at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. The meeting was focused on key areas of collaboration between the ICC and the IOC in the build-up to the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

