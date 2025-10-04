October 04, 2025 5:07 PM हिंदी

Jason Bateman to direct Tom Holland in ‘The Partner’

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (IANS) Hollywood actor-director is set to helm ‘The Partner’, which is an adaptation of John Grisham’s novel. Actor Tom Holland is in talks to star as a junior attorney at a white shoe law firm who fakes his own death in order to steal $90 million for a dodgy client.

Decades ago, Grisham was a sure-thing at the box office, with Hollywood churning out hits adapted from his novels like ‘The Pelican Brief’, ‘The Firm’, ‘The Client’ and ‘A Time to Kill’, reports ‘Variety’.

Tastes have changed, and audiences have since exchanged legal briefs for spandex-wearing heroes in superhero adventures (a genre that’s been pretty good to Holland).

As per ‘Variety’, Bateman currently stars opposite Jude Law in ‘Black Rabbit’, a moody thriller series that Netflix released last month. He directed two episodes. He previously directed two feature films, ‘Bad Words’ and ‘The Family Fang’, and won a directing Emmy for his work on ‘Ozark’.

As an actor, his credits also include ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Juno’, ‘Horrible Bosses’ and ‘Identity Thief’. Along with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, Bateman hosts the popular podcast ‘Smartless’.

‘The Partner’ was a best-seller when it was published in 1997. Hollywood came calling, but an adaptation has stalled for years. At one point, ‘The Blind Side’ director John Lee Hancock was set to helm an adaptation set up at New Regency.

It was later moved to Universal, which will produce the current version. Graham Moore wrote a previous version of the screenplay. Bateman will executive produce ‘The Partner’ and Michael Costigan will produce for Aggregate Films.

Tom Holland will produce the film for Billy 17 alongside Harry Holland and Will South. In addition, Jonathan Eirich will produce and Nick Reynolds will executive produce for Rideback. Grisham and David Gernert will executive produce the project.

--IANS

aa/

