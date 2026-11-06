Japanese lawmakers participate in Diwali celebrations hosted by Indian Embassy

Tokyo, Nov 6 (IANS) Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Hisayuki Fujii, Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita and India's Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mallick inaugurated a Diwali celebrations event hosted by the Indian Embassy in Tokyo which witnessed performances of Indian classical music, dance and a tapestry of Indian food, bringing the best of India to our friends in Japan.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Celebrating Diwali with friends. Embassy was pleased to host representatives of Govt of Japan, Parliamentarians and friends of India for a wonderful evening celebrating the Festival of Lights."

"Ambassador Mallick, along with Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Hisayuki Fujii and Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita inaugurated the celebrations. The evening witnessed captivating performances of Indian classical music and dance and a tapestry of Indian food, bringing the best of India to our friends in Japan," it added.

On Thursday, the US Embassy in India also celebrated Diwali and extended wishes to the people celebrating the festival of lights.

"Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!," US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor posted on X.

The United States provides a prominent example of Diwali receiving recognition at the highest levels of government. The festival is observed by Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities, as well as some Buddhist communities.

At the municipal level, New York City began observing Diwali as a holiday for public schools in 2023, with the first school closure taking place in 2024.

New York, New Jersey and the San Francisco Bay Area have substantial Indian-origin populations and host temple celebrations, cultural performances and community gatherings.

On November 2, Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong shared pictures of Singapore streets all decked up to welcome the Diwali festival.

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated two days later, on Sunday, November 8, on the occasion of Kartik Amavasya. On the day, homes and temples are decorated and illuminated with earthen lamps and decorative lights.

In the evening, devotees perform traditional prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for happiness, peace and prosperity.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

--IANS

akl/as