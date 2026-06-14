Japan needs to counter China’s spread of ‘new militarism’ narrative about Tokyo: Report

Tokyo, June 14 (IANS) Japan needs to continue its counterarguments about China's narrative of "new militarism" of Tokyo and restructure its strategy towards Beijing in preparation for a prolonged conflict with the country, a report said.

A report from Japan News said that "China reacted strongly to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in the Diet last November on a potential Taiwan contingency. China is intensifying pressure on Japan and simultaneously using the narrative of "new militarism" to launch cognitive warfare in the realm of international public opinion, desperately trying to justify its own actions and isolate Japan".

The report warned that China is likely to continue the use of the term "new militarism" and spread narratives like "Japan is openly challenging the post-war international order".

It suggested that Japan needs to offer timely counterarguments and increase the number of allies who understand Japan's position to prevent the international community from taking "Chinese propaganda" at face value.

According to the report, China began using the term "new militarism" at the end of last year, which started at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry of China on December 26.

"China will work with all peace-loving countries to push back any dangerous move designed to resurrect militarism or cultivate neo-militarism, and jointly defend the outcomes of WWII victory," said a spokesperson in regard to the defence budget of Japan for fiscal year 2026.

"I deeply doubt whether a country that has not thoroughly eradicated the toxic legacy of militarism is qualified to talk extensively about defence cooperation on international occasions, and whether it can win the trust of the international community, especially the Asian countries it once invaded," said the head of the Chinese delegation to the Asia Security Summit last month.

The Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the summit said, "Some of you may have heard the term 'new militarism', but nothing (is) further from the truth… Think about it. There is a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan has neither of such weapons. And yet Japan is labelled 'new militarism'. Isn't it strange?"

The report noted that Koizumi's response to the "new militarism" accusations was likely prompted by the statement from the head of the Chinese delegation.

"Differences in perception and friction do arise between nations. What is needed at such times is not the repetition of unfounded claims in the other side's absence. What is needed is direct and candid dialogue. And in fact, Japan's door to dialogue is always open," Koizumi added.

The report noted that China is doing nothing other than pointing at the criticism of Japan's "faults" while Japan has been refuting China's claims and emphasising its efforts for dialogue with China.

"There's a saying, 'If you tell a lie a hundred times, it becomes the truth.' We must refute what needs to be refuted," Koizumi highlighted.

--IANS

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