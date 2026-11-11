Janhvi Kapoor has a hilarious response to Khushi Kapoor's birthday wish for Boney Kapoor

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor has a playful response to her sister Khushi Kapoor's heartfelt birthday wish for their father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, on his special day.

Khushi took to Instagram to share her love for her father and penned a sweet note expressing her gratitude for everything he has done for her. Sharing a picture, Khushi wrote, “Papa love you the most in the whole world and will always be grateful for you and everything you do.” She also shared a throwback video featuring a childhood moment with her father. In the clip, she is seen sitting on his lap alongside Janhvi, with both sisters smiling.

The ‘Dhadak’ actress reshared Khushi's post on her Instagram Stories and added a humorous comment, teasing her younger sister about her childhood antics. “@Khushikapoor been crackling diabolical plans since she was 0 years old??? And me doing nakhra and nautanki for who??” she wrote.

The exchange offered a glimpse of the sisters' playful bond as they came together to celebrate their father's birthday.

Arjun Kapoor also wished his father, Boney Kapoor, on his birthday with a sweet post on social media. He reshared a fun video from Boney's birthday bash, which was uploaded by Orry, and added a birthday wish that read, "Happy birthday Dad We love you!!! Stay as young as Orry forever...(sic)."

In the clip, Boney was seen having a gala time with his family and friends at a BK (Boney Kapoor)-themed birthday party. Along with his children Arjun, Khushi and Anshula, several prominent names from the film industry, including filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, were also part of the celebration. Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya, and his brother Veer Pahariya were also spotted at the party, along with other guests.

Boney Kapoor has four children from his two marriages. He married producer Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983, and the couple had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

After separating from Mona, Boney married actress Sridevi in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

--IANS

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