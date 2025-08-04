August 04, 2025 11:05 PM हिंदी

Jamnagar homes shine with PM Surya Ghar scheme, power bills drop sharply

Jamnagar homes shine with PM Surya Ghar scheme, power bills drop sharply

Jamnagar, Aug 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ is beginning to make a tangible difference in the lives of ordinary citizens in Jamnagar, as residents report significant savings on their electricity bills and a renewed sense of energy independence.

Beneficiaries who spoke to IANS shared their experiences, highlighting both economic and environmental benefits.

Bharat Kumar Chandrakant Vyas, a resident of Jamnagar, said he first came across the scheme in a newspaper. “We applied after reading about it, and now we are reaping great benefits,” he said. “It’s a very effective initiative, and it has drastically reduced our monthly electricity expenses.”

Another early adopter, Sanjay Udani, who joined the scheme nearly a year and a half ago, had a 4.25 kW rooftop solar system installed on his home. “Since installation, I haven’t received a single electricity bill,” he told IANS.

“Every March, I receive around Rs 4,000–Rs 5,000 as credit. Earlier, my bills were quite high, but now I save Rs 1,000–Rs 2,000 every year. It’s an excellent scheme.”

Dual benefits: Green energy and household savings

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana aims to encourage rooftop solar installations across the country, offering up to 300 units of free electricity per month to households. The initiative not only promotes clean, renewable energy but also provides financial relief to middle- and lower-income families.

Officials say the scheme aligns with India’s long-term sustainability goals while empowering citizens to reduce dependency on the grid.

How to apply

Interested households can apply online by visiting the official portal: pmsuryaghar.gov.in. Applicants need to provide basic documentation, including an Aadhaar card, a latest electricity bill, bank account details, and property ownership documents.

With rising electricity costs and growing climate concerns, residents in Jamnagar see this scheme as a win-win—cutting costs while contributing to a cleaner future.

--IANS

brt/dan

LATEST NEWS

Virag Mishra on the creative freedom for lyricists: 'Should be a very free-flowing process of ideas'

Virag Mishra on the creative freedom for lyricists: 'Should be a very free-flowing process of ideas'

Aaron Rai finishes 5th, will play Play-offs alongside Akshay Bhatia in the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro (USA) on Sunday night. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Aaron Rai finishes 5th, will play Play-offs alongside Akshay Bhatia

Gujarat, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli win on Day 4 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jr Women National Hockey C'ship: Gujarat, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli win on Day 4

Chappell Roan has not yet decided on her second album

Chappell Roan has not yet decided on her second album

Ex-India keeper Wriddhiman Saha takes charge as Bengal U-23 men’s head coach

Ex-India keeper Wriddhiman Saha takes charge as Bengal U-23 men’s head coach

Jamnagar homes shine with PM Surya Ghar scheme, power bills drop sharply

Jamnagar homes shine with PM Surya Ghar scheme, power bills drop sharply

I don’t think many people gave this Indian team a chance: Kaif reflects on historic Oval thriller in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in London on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

I don’t think many people gave this Indian team a chance: Kaif reflects on historic Oval thriller

India assured of six medals as two women, four men advance to semifinals of the U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. Photo credit: BFI

U22 Asian Boxing C'ships: India assured of six medals as two women, four men advance to semis

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta targets Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta targets Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Mohit Suri reveals Varun Dhawan’s favourite film directed by him

Mohit Suri reveals Varun Dhawan’s favourite film directed by him