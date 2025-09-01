September 01, 2025 10:19 PM हिंदी

Jamie Lee Curtis sheds light on her ‘almost’ encounter with Princess Diana 2 months before her death

Jamie Lee Curtis sheds light on her ‘almost’ encounter with Princess Diana 2 months before her death

Los Angeles, Sep 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis once had a near encounter with the late Princess Diana. The actress, 66, recently took to her Instagram, and shared that she “almost met” Princess Diana in 1997.

The incident that the actress recollected is from a movie set as she remembered the late princess on the 28th anniversary of her death. Sharing a photo of Princess Diana with her arms outstretched to her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Curtis wrote, “She was to visit the set of the follow-up to A Fish Called Wanda, Fierce Creatures, and we were shooting at Pinewood (studios, 20 miles west of London”.

She explained that during her break, she “jumped in a golf cart and drove the mile back to the dressing room to use the restroom”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During the time Princess Diana arrived on set with her sons. The actress said, “My driver started banging on the door, saying that she had arrived with her sons, and I jumped into the golf cart, and by the time I got back, she was walking away”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Freakier Friday’ star said she sent Diana a letter the next day explaining “why I wasn't there and how much I admired her” to Kensington Palace. And to her surprise, she received a letter back from the princess the following day”.

“(She was) thanking me for writing and understanding, of course, nature calling as it happens to her all the time, and that she looked forward to meeting. She died two months later”, recalled Curtis. “I had just returned from England. I remember watching the news”.

Princess Diana died at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, alongside her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 match at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL Season 12: Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates

China endorsed India’s stand on terrorism, showcasing PM Modi’s diplomatic strength: Sanjay Nishad

China endorsed India’s stand on terrorism, showcasing PM Modi’s diplomatic strength: Sanjay Nishad

PM Modi dials Punjab CM to discuss flood situation, assures help

PM Modi dials Punjab CM to discuss flood situation, assures help

Jon Batiste to perform in India in November 2025

Jon Batiste to perform in India in November 2025

Rahul-Tejashwi fled Gandhi Maidan after failing to get public support: Nitin Nabin

Rahul-Tejashwi fled Gandhi Maidan after failing to get public support: Nitin Nabin

IFTPC raises concern against extortion by the social media influencers, seek legal opinion

IFTPC raises concern against extortion by the social media influencers, seek legal opinion

Pakistan artificial, fascist, and fraudulent country: Sindh activist (File image)

Pakistan artificial, fascist, and fraudulent country: Sindh activist

China presses for recognition and compliance under 'One China Policy': Report

China presses for recognition and compliance under 'One China Policy': Report

Pakistan’s sugar industry marred with corruption and political nexus: Report

Pakistan’s sugar industry marred with corruption and political nexus: Report

Railway employees to receive Rs 1.6 cr air accident cover plus extra Rs 1 cr on RuPay Card

Railway employees to receive Rs 1.6 cr air accident cover plus extra Rs 1 cr on RuPay Card