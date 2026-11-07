Jaisalmer Gold: Gift the rarest gold in India

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) A Diwali celebration of Kashmiri saffron, a distinctive gold-filtration process, and India's extraordinary botanical wealth. Kashmiri saffron is only the beginning. Jaisalmer Gold's name also draws on a distinctive filtration process in which the gin passes through intertwined golden silk filaments, a step the brand says enriches the spirit with gold ions. Add 18 botanicals, 14 sourced from India, and the result is a gin whose story brings together rare ingredients, craft, and an unusual approach to finishing.

When gold is more than a name

Diwali has an unmistakable relationship with gold. It appears in the lamps we light, the gifts we exchange, and the details that make a celebration feel special. Gold also stands in for rarity, value, and craftsmanship. For Jaisalmer Gold, however, the association is not merely symbolic. It is built into the story of the gin itself.

The name brings together two distinctive elements of its making: Kashmiri saffron, one of the world's most prized spices, also known as the gold of spices; and a special gold-filtration process the brand says enriches the gin with gold ions. It is this combination that makes the word 'Gold' more than a decorative flourish on the label.

At a time when drinkers are increasingly interested in provenance and production techniques, Jaisalmer Gold offers a story that moves beyond the familiar language of botanicals. It is a story of a rare Indian ingredient, a distinctive filtration step and a carefully assembled selection of flavours from across the country.

The saffron connection: a spice prized like gold

Among the world's most valued spices, saffron is prized for its colour, aroma and the painstaking labour involved in harvesting it. The delicate red threads are hand-picked from the crocus flower, a process that is both time-consuming and labour-intensive. Estimates commonly cited for saffron production suggest that around 150,000 to 250,000 flowers may be needed to yield a single kilogram of saffron threads.

Its rarity and value have long earned saffron comparisons with precious metals. For Jaisalmer Gold, Kashmiri saffron is not simply an evocative ingredient to support a luxury story; it is part of the gin's botanical composition and a direct link to one of India's most distinctive growing traditions.

The ingredient also brings a strong sense of place to the spirit. Kashmir's saffron fields have a long cultural and agricultural history, and the work involved in harvesting each thread offers a compelling reminder that some of the most prized ingredients are shaped by patience, skill, and generations of knowledge.

The gold in Gold: inside the filtration process

The most distinctive part of the making story comes after the gin has been distilled. Jaisalmer Gold undergoes a special filtration process: the spirit passes slowly through a filter made of intertwined golden silk filaments. The brand describes this as gold filtration and says the process enriches the gin with gold ions, helping deliver a clean, exceptionally smooth and balanced tasting experience.

It is an unusual detail, and an important one. The gold reference is not limited to the saffron or the visual identity of the bottle. It is also connected to a specific stage in the production process. The golden silk-filament filter gives the gin its own finishing story, setting it apart from a conventional botanical-led narrative.

The distinction is worth understanding. The brand describes the filtration as enriching the spirit with gold ions; it does not describe the process as adding visible gold leaf or flakes to the finished gin. The filtration step is therefore best understood as a proprietary production detail, rather than as a decorative addition.

In a category where distillation, botanical selection and filtration all shape the final character of a spirit, this final stage gives Jaisalmer Gold an additional point of difference. It is also the most literal explanation of why 'Gold' belongs in its name.

Eighteen botanicals, fourteen Indian stories

The gold story is complemented by an expansive botanical selection. Jaisalmer Gold is made with 18 botanicals, 14 of which are sourced from different parts of India. The selection brings together ingredients that reflect the country's varied climates, growing regions and flavour traditions.

The Indian botanicals include saffron from Kashmir, rose petals and bay leaves from the Rampur Distillery garden, Darjeeling green tea, gandharaj lemon peel from Purnia, coriander from Jaisalmer, sweet orange peel from Nagpur, black pepper from Karnataka, cinnamon bark, pink pepper, nutmeg, liquorice, vetiver and lemongrass. The remaining botanicals include juniper berries, angelica root, caraway seeds and cubeb pepper.

Taken together, the ingredients create a botanical map that stretches across the country. From the floral character of rose petals to the citrus lift of regional lemon and orange, the warmth of spices and the distinctive presence of saffron and tea, the selection draws on a broad spectrum of Indian ingredients while retaining the classic gin character associated with juniper.

It is a compelling expression of the country's ingredient diversity. Rather than presenting Indian provenance as a single flavour, Jaisalmer Gold brings together distinct regional contributions in one spirit.

A gin shaped by craft, from distillation to finishing

Making a gin is a sequence of decisions: the spirit base, the selection and balance of botanicals, the distillation approach and the way the liquid is treated before bottling. Jaisalmer Gold's production story brings these elements together through its 18-botanical recipe and its special gold-filtration step.

The brand's launch communication describes the Gold Edition as double-distilled and filtered through a special gold-filtration process. The botanical selection provides the flavour architecture; the filtration is the distinctive finishing detail that gives the product its own production identity

That distinction matters. A gin's character is not defined by one ingredient alone. It emerges from how botanicals are selected and brought together, and from the decisions made through distillation and finishing. In Jaisalmer Gold, saffron gives the story its rare-ingredient anchor, the wider botanical palette adds regional breadth, and the golden silk-filament filtration provides the defining final chapter.

A distinctly Indian expression of festive luxury

Diwali gifting is often about finding something that feels thoughtful and has a story behind it. For those looking beyond the familiar, a spirit with a distinctive production process and a strong sense of origin can make for an interesting choice.

Jaisalmer Gold brings together several elements that feel especially resonant for the festive season: the rarity of Kashmiri saffron, the diversity of 18 botanicals, the contribution of 14 Indian-sourced ingredients, and a gold-filtration process that is central to the product's identity.

There is also a wider story here about the growing confidence of Indian-made spirits. India's ingredients and regional traditions offer an extraordinary palette for contemporary distillers, and Jaisalmer Gold draws on that diversity to create a gin with a distinctly Indian point of view.

This Diwali, the idea of gold can mean more than a colour or a familiar symbol. In Jaisalmer Gold, it is woven into the story of the ingredients, the filtration process and the craft behind the spirit – a rare combination that gives the name its meaning.

--IANS

skp/