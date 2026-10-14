Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles and Samant Chauhan celebrate Indian craftsmanship at Lakmē Fashion Week

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles brings together the worlds of Indian craft spirits and contemporary fashion through collaboration with designer Samant Chauhan at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI, being held from 13–18 October 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The showcase will feature a Crafted Bar and a series of special collectibles celebrating the intersection of Indian craftsmanship and modern design.

At the heart of the collaboration is a shared belief that craft is more than a technique: it carries the memory of a place, the skill of its makers, and the possibility of reinvention.

While Samant is known for his extensive work with Bhagalpur’s silk-weaving traditions and giving them a timeless yet modern form and silhouette, Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles are rooted in a story that begins with botanicals drawn from across India and a gin-making process shaped by traditional distillation.

Together, the two offer a meeting point between the botanical and the textile, the bar and the runway.

Chauhan is known for his sustained engagement with Bhagalpur silk and the weaving communities behind it. Since establishing his label in 2006, he has explored new possibilities for the region’s handloom tradition, translating its textures and craft into modern silhouettes.

The collaboration with Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles extends this conversation beyond apparel, using collectibles and a Crafted Bar experience to explore how India’s craft traditions can find fresh expression in the rituals and objects of contemporary luxury.

The association also reflects Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles' own craft-led identity. The spirit is made from a blend of 11 botanicals, seven of which are sourced from across India, including Darjeeling green tea, lemongrass and cubeb pepper. It is crafted from triple-distilled neutral grain spirit and re-distilled in traditional copper pot stills. Available in around 40 countries, Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles brings regional Indian ingredients and a contemporary approach to gin-making to an international audience.

Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan, said, “At Jaisalmer, we see Indian craftsmanship as a source of inspiration for creating contemporary luxury experiences. Our collaboration with Samant Chauhan brings together two worlds that share a deep appreciation for detail, provenance and the stories behind what we create. Through initiatives like this, we are exploring how Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles can connect with consumers beyond the product itself, building meaningful associations with India’s rich cultural and creative landscape.”

Samant Chauhan said, “Bhagalpur silk represents a living tradition, sustained by the knowledge and skill of its weaving communities. For me, the opportunity has always been to take this heritage forward without losing sight of its origins. The collaboration with Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles is an interesting coming together of craft and contemporary design, creating a new context in which Indian craftsmanship can be experienced and appreciated.”

At Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI, the Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles will offer guests a curated cocktail experience, while the special collectibles will bring the collaboration’s design language to life. The partnership places Indian craft at the centre of a wider conversation on luxury today, one shaped not only by the finished product, but also by provenance, process, material and the people who keep traditional skills alive.

--IANS

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